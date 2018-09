The National Transportation Safety Board today released a video summarizing the NTSB’s investigation of the Oct. 1, 2015, sinking of the El Faro and the loss of all 33 mariners aboard.

The video examines the NTSB’s determination of the cause of the accident and discusses associated recommendations to improve marine safety. It also highlights the three missions undertaken to retrieve the voyage data recorder and document the wreckage, which was found 15,000 feet beneath the ocean’s surface.