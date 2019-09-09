Three of four missing crew rescued from capsized cargo vessel

Three of four crewmembers trapped inside the engine spaces of the 656’x83′ vehicle carrier Golden Ray that caught fire early Sunday morning after departing the Port of Brunswick, Ga., were successfully rescued Monday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said at a media briefing. An extraction plan is being developed to safely rescue a fourth man, still confined to a farther reach in the compartments.

“Three of the four survivors have been extricated…it’s an ongoing operation to get him out,” said Capt. John Reed, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston at the 3:30 p.m. briefing. “He’s probably at the greatest risk of all four to tell you the truth, we don’t have the monitoring (of conditions) in his space.”

The three rescued crewmembers were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, said Reed. Twenty of the 24 crewmembers had been rescued earlier Sunday.

The Golden Ray departed the Brunswick port bound for Baltimore about 1 a.m. Sunday when it suffered a fire on board. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by the Glynn County 911 dispatch that the Golden Ray had capsized in St. Simons Sound. Watchstanders immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of multiple Coast Guard assets.

The vessel’s master and chief engineer are assisting authorities and salvage teams to develop plans to stabilize the vessel and continue rescue efforts. The Golden Ray‘s crew size is 24, made up of 23 crewmembers and one pilot. The 6,933-AEU (automobile equivalent units) Golden Ray was built in 2017 and is owned by Hyundai Glovis.

Coast Guard units involved in the response:

Two Coast Guard Station Brunswick Response Boat crews

Two Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews

Coast Guard Cutter Heron launched to assist

Coast Guard Sector Charleston

Marine Safety Unit Savannah

Coast Guard Salvage Engineering Response Team (SERT) launched to assist

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port (COTP) has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within .5 miles of the Golden Ray.

Also assisting in the response are the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, and the Glynn County Fire Department. The effort brought in “technical expertise from around the world” to help plan the rescue, said Reed.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Planning is ongoing to right the ship and begin salvage and pollution mitigation operations, Coast Guard officials said.