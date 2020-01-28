HGG Profiling Equipment, a subsidiary of HGG, recently appointed Michelle Cooper as customer account manager for the Americas.

Cooper will actively support HGG US regional managers with quotations, purchase order processing and invoicing. In addition, Cooper will support HGG customers with inventory management, spare parts acquisition, and will be another liaison for customers to HGG headquarters in Holland. HGG is a leading supplier of pipe cutting machines, robotic profile cutting lines and associated cutting equipment solutions around the world.

According to John Tutino, HGG’s sales manager, “Michelle has an especially solid background in lean manufacturing, as well as technical sales and operations administration, providing deadline-driven customer service account management that is always outstanding, even when dealing with complex situations. With her dedicated results-oriented attitude, Michelle is a perfect fit for this position and for HGG as we continue to grow in the Americas.”

HGG Profiling Equipment, located in Medina, Ohio, provides comprehensive sales and service support for the company’s growing customer base in North America, Central America and South America. HGG Profiling Equipment serves an array of industry customers in Steel Construction, Piping Process Industries, Offshore/Onshore, Crane Building, shipbuilding and others.