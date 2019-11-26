Icom is synonymous with quality, durability, and dependability. For over 65 years, Icom has been the leader in innovation and reliability in the two-way radio market. Specialized engineering and production excellence are a part of every one of our products. These radios are made to pass rigorous in-house testing, as well as environmental tests to meet the US Military Standard 810 specifications. Icom strives to be first, to be innovative, and to continue to refine our radios for a balance of cutting edge technologies without abandoning our core beliefs that made Icom transceivers the choice of radio aficionados around the world.

Icom Inc.’s roots are in designing, engineering, and manufacturing highly advanced, compact, solid-state radio equipment for use in the Amateur (ham) radio industry. Aside from our popular Amateur division, the company’s product line has expanded to include communications equipment and products covering a range of markets including Avionics, Network, Systems, and our celebrated and decorated Marine division.

Many of Icom’s iconic marine radios will be on display, including the award-winning M605 fixed-mount transceiver and the M85 IS (Intrinsically Safe) will be at the front and center of our lineup this year during the 2019 International WorkBoat Show.

Bring on the color! For the third year in a row, the M605 took home the NMEA Product of Excellence award for best VHF Marine radio. It has features such as a large color display, last call voice recording, 30W listen-back hailer, built-in GPS, accommodation for up to three stations (COMMANDMICS™ and/or remote heads), and an NMEA 2000 connection. An AIS model is also available.

The new Intrinsically Safe M85 IS is designed to operate in highly volatile work environments containing flammable gases, powders, fuels, etc. Critical features for this compact handheld include an IP67 waterproof rating and built to MIL-810 Standards, built-in voice scrambler, and an automatic emergency alarm with Man Down/Lone worker and MOB alarm functions. The M85 IS also has 100 programmable Land Mobile channels, which is perfect for any workboat.

Experience true Icom innovation and find us at booth 811 at the 2019 International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans, December 4th – 6th, where you can explore the latest solutions Icom has to offer for the marine industry. Come see why commercial mariners and boating enthusiasts alike praise Icom radios for AIR, LAND, and SEA. www.icomamerica.com/marine