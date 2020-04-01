GPLink has developed an app to help fleet owners track essential data for passenger vessels with ease. The app, known as TripLogger, allows fleet owners to keep track of captain and voyage details and passenger data with a few simple taps on the screen. With TripLogger those daily trip reports are now easy to compile and upload into a secure company dashboard. App features can be tailored to your fleet’s specific needs.

Is your fleet running you, or are you running your fleet?

GPLink remote monitoring is the most capable remote diagnostic tool available for high horsepower vessels. gplink remotely monitors the most critical parameters of engines or generators as well as select auxiliary systems, such as electrical power, smoke alarms & bilge levels. gplink utilizes dual band technology with GSM communications and the Iridium satellite system for location tracking, monitoring and emergency notification. gplink uses both of these extensive networks to provide worldwide coverage, through a dedicated 24/7/365 concierge which provides alerts and reminders via email, SMS or phone. gplink ‘s non-obtrusive, easily installed hardware package provides a simple solution for vessel management.