Global Data Systems, a leading managed service provider, announced today that it is providing “work from home” IT solutions to businesses in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. GDS is considered an essential business provider as it continues to provide critical services to Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Government, including secure connectivity and collaboration solutions.

“We have multiple customers with multiple locations where most of their employees are being forced to work from home,” said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems. “Many of these customers are in the Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Government sectors, where employees remain critical to operations. Security, communications and collaboration are key to successful work from home strategies, and GDS has the solutions, services and expertise to enable that success.”

As experts in connectivity, GDS is helping to enable your workforce to:

Continue practicing good social distancing by working from home

Continue conducting face-to-face meetings

Utilize collaboration tools such as voice, video and chat on computers and mobile devices

Keep the business operating safely and securely

If you are looking for work from home solutions, please contact Global Data Systems at 888-435-7986 or visit https://www.getgds.com/COVID-19.

About Global Data Systems

For more than 30 years, we have helped businesses improve the way they work by implementing first-class, end-to-end IT services and solutions.

Connectivity, Voice & Collaboration, Managed IT, Security, and Cloud Services are just some of the solutions we provide, but serving people is what we do. We are here to help you with the technology you need to securely connect people, places and things anytime, anywhere. If you would prefer to focus on strategically growing your business , we are here for you. We Serve People by Making IT Simple.

Global Data Systems is headquartered in Lafayette, LA, with additional offices of sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, LA, New Orleans, LA, Lockport, LA, and Houston, TX.