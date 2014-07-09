Washington state adds new ferry, subtracts one

In late June, the Tokitae, a recently delivered 144-car ferry built by Vigor Shipyards and Nichols Brothers Boat Builders for Washington State Ferries, entered service. As the Tokitae began its career of transporting vehicles and passengers between Clinton and Mukilteo, the Evergreen State was making its final runs as an interisland ferry in the San Juan Islands. In 1954, the 87-car Evergreen State became the first vessel custom-built for WSF. “This remarkable ferry has served our customers well for six decades,” said Capt. George Capacci, interim assistant secretary of the Ferries Division for the Washington State Department of Transportation. “It’s tough to see her go, however decommissioning the Evergreen State and introducing in our newest ferry, the 144-car Tokitae, are essential steps in modernizing our fleet.” The 87-car Klahowya will replace the Evergreen State. — Bruce Buls



