A look back at WorkBoat from October 1969

• Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Somerset, Mass., has delivered the 65’x18′ Portland Pilot to the Portland Pilots, Portland, Maine. The pilot boat replaces a 1931 vintage schooner. The new pilot boat is powered by a Caterpillar D343 turbocharged engine rated at 365 hp at 1,800 rpm. The engine turns a 48″x36″ 3-bladed propeller through a 3.5:1 reduction gear. The package gives the boat a running speed of 10.6 knots.

• Union Barge Line Corp., Pittsburg, will expand its Tampa, Fla., service with the addition of three covered hopper barges designed for both river and deepwater operation. The 195’x35’x12’6″ barges will be built at the Neville Island, Pa., shipyard of Dravo Corp., Union’s parent company.