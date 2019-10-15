A look back at WorkBoat from October 1959

• August barge traffic was substantially below last month and the same month last year at common carrier barge operators, according to Patrick Calhoun Jr., president of the Inland Waterways Common Carriers Association. Compared to a year ago, barge tonnage was off 29.35%, barges loaded dropped 25.94%, and gross freight revenues fell 44.74%. Calhoun said that among the factors accounting for the declines in barge traffic were the steel strike and a continuation of the labor dispute which hampered operations at four member companies.