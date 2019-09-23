A look back at WorkBoat for September 1969

Humble Oil Co. has awarded a contract to Barbour Boat Works, New Bern, N.C., to build a 155′ petroleum tanker. The tanker will be designed by James S. Krogen & Co. The tanker will utilize large stern drives. Power will be provided by two Caterpillar 343 diesel engines rated at 365 hp each, with propulsion and steering coming from a pair of Schottel navigator stern drive units.

American Commercial Lines Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas gas Transmission Corp., has acquired control of Coyle Lines Inc. for approximately $750,000. Coyle, which operates on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent waterways, will become part of the inland waterways service division of Texas Gas.