A look back at WorkBoat for September 1959

• Lake Erie is expected to get heavy interest from oil and gas producers during the next 12 months, according to reports from Canada. Crown lands under Lake Erie have been leased by a number of large petroleum companies, though interest is apparently in natural gas instead of oil.

• American Commercial Barge Line Co., Jeffersonville, Ind., became the first barge line to apply and be accepted for listing on the New York Stock Exchange last month when 1.53 million shares of its common stock were posted for trading, listed under the symbol ABR.