A look back at WorkBoat for November 1969

- The self-propelled deepwater drillship Typhoon, converted from the World War II-era refrigerated cargo ship Karin at Bethlehem Steel’s Beaumont, Texas, shipyard, was commissioned Oct. 2. Built for Storm Drilling Co., Houston, the Typhoon is the first drillship in the company’s rig fleet. The ship can drill in water up to 600′ deep. Built in 1945, the Karin was one of 105 C1 and other U.S. Maritime Commission type vessels built at the same Beaumont yard. Originally 338’x50′, the drillship is now 380’x70′. The Typhoon’s width was expanded by 10′ sponsons running about 250′ along both sides of the hull. The sponsons, built by the yard and welded to the ship’s sides, provide added stability and also serve as part of the base for the 170′ derrick.