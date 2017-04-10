Three WorkBoat Questions with Signal International’s Richard Marler

At the one-year anniversary of Signal International’s new Mobile, Ala., yard, following its purchase of Bender Shipbuilding’s property for $31.25 million, Ken Hocke speaks with Signal CEO and President Richard Marler about the yard’s performance thus far, his outlook for the WorkBoat industry, and how Signal has been affected by the moratorium. While Marler is bullish on the industry as a whole, noting a lot of bid opportunities coming down the pipeline, he is less than enthusiastic about the loss of rigs from the Gulf as they move to Brazil or West Africa.