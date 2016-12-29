Rozema designs and delivers boom boat

Rozema Boat Works Inc., Mount Vernon, Wash., is well known for aluminum workboats such as skimmers, and research and utility boats. Now it can add boom boats to its design repertoire.

Carrying the appropriate name Boomer, Chevron-Texaco’s new 55’×16’10” boat was designed by Dirk Rozema and Ed Hageman of Hage-Marine, Seattle. It was delivered Sept. 26 and is based at Chevron-Texaco’s El Segundo, Calif., refinery that has an offloading terminal for tankers located several miles offshore.

The boat carries up to 1,500′ of boom material. If there’s a spill at the offloading terminal, the Boomer has to get there in a hurry and deploy the oil-spill booms. To do that requires a fast, large boat.

Speed is necessary to “run out and deploy the booms and contain the spill until the skimmer people get there,” said Rozema, and a large boat is required to handle the seas that develop in the area, as well as to carry all the boom material.

Fully loaded, the Boomer’s planing hull hits 26 knots behind the power of twin 660-hp Caterpillar C12 diesels hooked up to Twin Disc V-drive 5114IV marine gears with 2.5:1 reduction ratios turning 36″ props. The close-coupled V-drive transmissions are mounted on the forward end of the engines, allowing engine placement closer to the stern.

The engine/transmission arrangement provides room in the middle of the boat for the oil-spill boom reel. Rozema said that the reel is so large and heavy (6,500 lbs. with the boom) that to mount it on the deck would have made the boat top heavy. To lower the boat’s center of gravity, the reel was recessed 3’6″ into the deck.

“They needed a large reel to carry the bulk of the boom,” said Rozema.

The boom is rolled off the reel and led off the stern. “As the boom comes out, there are springs that auto inflate to push the boom open,” said Rozema. The end of the boom is tied off on a towing post.

The Boomer is basically a day boat, so accommodations are sparse. Beneath the raised pilothouse are a sink, head, cabinets and some benches.

The oil industry has been keeping Rozema Boat Works busy. The boatyard delivered a 46′ skimmer to Clean Gulf Associates, New Orleans, in early August and is building two 40’×12’×4’10” aluminum oil-containment barges for Cook Inlet Spill Prevention and Response Inc. in Alaska. Each barge is built around two tanks. The barges are under 15 tons and carry less than 249 bbls. each.

“That way the barges are considered equipment and not a boat, with different regulations,” said Rozema. The barges were expected to be delivered by mid-November. —M. Crowley