Maritime Academy of Toledo now Coast Guard-approved STCW training center

TOLEDO, Ohio – Renee Marazon, CEO of The Maritime Academy of Toledo Foundation, has announced that The Maritime Foundation has been approved by the U.S. Coast Guard to offer Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW training), effective immediately.

The STCW training and certification is required for all mariners and includes personal survival, personal and social responsibility, basic first aid, and basic firefighting. Course topics include: Personal Safety and Social Responsibility; Terminology; Accommodations; Safety Management Systems; Drugs and Alcohol; Food; Pollution; Survival; Fall Protection; Confined Spaces; Lock Out/Tag Out; Head Protection; Eye and Face Protection; Hand Protection; Respiratory Protection; Safe Lifting; Electromagnetic Radiation; Emergency Response; Elementary First Aid; Assessing the Scene and Patient; Blood Borne Pathogens; Body Structure and Functions; Basic First Aid; Basic Firefighting; and Personal Survival.

“The Coast Guard’s approval for our STCW training and certification is key as The Maritime Foundation continues to develop the Maritime Training and Education Center in Toledo,” Marazon said in a release. “The STCW approval, along with our other adult maritime education and recertification programs, positions Toledo as the only place on the Great Lakes where those interested in a maritime career or maritime continuing education will be able to get all of this training and certification at one location.”

The cost for the week-long STCW training program is $1,000. The Maritime Training and Education Center also has business class overnight accommodations. The cost for a room is $120 per night and includes three full meals per day.

For more information call 419-244-9999.