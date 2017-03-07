LNG-powered ATB container carrier

Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering Corp. is designing the world’s first LNG-powered ATB. The new high-speed 1,056-TEU ATB container carrier is for Minyan Marine LLC, Houston.

Minyan Marine is planning to operate the Jones Act ATB between the Gulf Coast and the East and West coasts, according to Milford, Mass.-based OT&BE, which has designed many Jones Act ATB petroleum carriers.

Bob Hill, president of OT&BE, has been a long-time advocate of ATB designs for other applications, including offshore energy service. Now container-carrying ATBs are starting to gain momentum. OT&BE is also designing a new ATB for McAllister Towing & Transportation for hauling containers out of Portland, Maine, as part of the New England Marine Highway Expansion Project. The Maritime Administration chose the project three years ago as one of eight to compete for future federal funding, including $7 million in initial capital. The goal of the design project was to look at a full range of vessels for the coastwise trade.

The LNG-fueled ATBs will carry both containerized cargo as well as oversized loads. It is based on OT&BE’s Rapid-class ATB design with a 15-knot speed. The design was developed jointly with Taisei Engineering of Japan, creators of the Articouple ATB connection system. Model testing has been completed and vessel design is now being finalized.

The ATB’s containers will be held in place by cell guides with vertical guide rails that eliminate lashing.

The diesel/gas-electric tug will be powered by four dual-fuel EMD DGB 12-710 variable-speed main generator sets. The barge will have a pair of 8-cylinder EMD gensets of the same design. In addition, each vessel will have smaller diesel-fueled generators to provide hotel power in port. The EMD gensets will power two 6,000-hp electric propulsion motors. The barge will have a 2,000-hp electric bowthruster. EcoMarine Propulsion Systems, an OT&BE subsidiary, will provide the propulsion drive system.

Hill said the electric-drive system offers fuel savings, emissions reductions and is crew friendly. “You will not need specially trained people to run and maintain this system,” he said.

The LNG fuel tanks will be located on the barge adjacent to the notch and will be connected to the tug’s engine room by a proprietary gas fuel transfer system developed by Argent MarineCompanies, Incline Village, Nev.

Even so, the tug will be able to operate out of the notch with diesel fuel. “No compromises were made in the design that would preclude her being able to operate without restriction when away from her barge,” said Hill. “This is not some sort of compromise design created to get added speed.”