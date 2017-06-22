Going Deep

In early October, Laborde Marine LLC took delivery of its first offshore service vessel built specifically for the deepwater market.

Designed by Aker Marine , the 260’×60’×19’6″ Jean Pierre Lab is the first of three 5,150-hp, 280-class, DP-2, Z-drive platform-supply vessels being built for Morgan City, La.-based Laborde at Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Panama City, Fla.

In 1998, Laborde Marine, formed three years earlier by former Tidewater executive Peter Laborde, built two new 210′ DP PSVs, the John P. Lab and Red Lab , at Service Marine Industries . The Jean Pierre Lab is Laborde’s first newbuild since then and the first exclusively designed to service the deepwater sector.

“Previously, we couldn’t compete with deepwater companies,” said Jimmy Skiles, Laborde’s vice president. “Now we can service the deepwater market and elsewhere. And if business stalls here, we can go overseas if needed.”

That won’t be necessary in the near term since the Jean Pierre is already under contract for work in the U.S. Gulf and the next PSV, the Genie Lab , is close to being contracted as well, said Skiles.

STAYING ON STATION

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the new PSV is its seakeeping ability. The ABS-classed and SOLAS-certified vessel is driven by a pair of stern-mounted azimuthing Schottel Rudderpropeller 1515 FP Z-drives powered by a pair of 2,575-hp Caterpillar 3516CHD “B” Tier II engines (at 1,600 rpm). This gives the vessel a top speed of 12 knots fully loaded and a maximum speed endurance of 60 days at 10 knots.

There’s also a pair of 1,200-hp Schottel STT 3 controllable-pitch tunnel thrusters with CENTA Corp. CENTAFLEX Series A Size 400 drive shaft couplings connected to two Caterpillar C32 engines. Ship’s service power is provided by three Caterpillar C18 425-kw gensets and a John Deere 125-kw emergency genset.

The propulsion package, combined with the Kongsberg K-Pos DPS-21 ABS dual-redundant DP-2 dynamic positioning system, makes “docking a dream,” said Kenny Winpigler, project manager at Eastern Shipbuilding.

“The vessel’s maneuverability, positioning, stationkeeping and handling are superb,” he said. “The Z-drives are something special. It makes dynamic positioning much easier. When you have two propellers you are fighting additional forces. But Z-drives can be applied at different angles. It is more efficient. The angle forces can be applied much better.”

Winpigler added that the Z-drives also permit the PSV to “crash stop within its own length.”

Skiles said they took the boat out as soon as it arrived in Port Fourchon, La., in early October.

“It ran great and handled great,” he said. “During sea trials the seakeeping was wonderful.”

Another important feature is the PSV’s state-of-the-art NREC cargo control and monitoring system and the Siemens MP370 HMI PLC system for the primary monitoring and control of the vessel’s valves, pumps, compressors and tanks. It provides touch-screen control/monitoring of the ballast, fuel, liquid mud, bulk mud, water and methanol tanks.

“It can be operated from the wheelhouse and by the tanks and engine room,” said Winpigler. “The system allows crew to monitor the cargo much better.”

The NREC system keeps tabs on tankage capacities of 214,197 gals. of fuel; 345,593 gals. drill water/ballast; 12,536 gals. potable water; 12,355 cu.ft. bulk mud in seven 1,765-cu.-ft. tanks; 10,580 bbls. liquid mud; and 1,442 bbls. methanol in two tanks. In addition, the PSV’s 192’4″×52′ deck can haul 2,500 tons of cargo.

There’s also a Siemens 317-DP2/PN PLC system that monitors all the diesel engines, thrusters and generators.

On deck is a Coastal Marine Equipment 30-hp electric double anchor winch and two Danforth ABS anchors.

MORE FEATURES

The interior spaces were designed with crew comfort in mind. There are nine staterooms with berths for 27. The vessel has nine heads, eight showers, two laundry areas, and a 600-cu.-ft. walk-in cooler in the galley.

“There’s also a nice-size lounge for crew comfort and an infirmary,” added Winpigler.

The vessel also has plenty of “fire” power. Two Goulds 3410 900-hp fire pumps are connected to a pair of Elkhart 2,500-gpm monitors.

Electronics includes two Furuno FR-2117/8 12-kw 96NM 21″ color radars with ARPA, one Furuno GP-32 GPS, one Furuno FA-100 AIS, a Navitron NT951G autopilot, and four ICOM IC-M502 VHF radios.

The second 260′ PSV, the Genie Lab , will be delivered in December. The final PSV, the Hilda Lab , is scheduled for an Oct. 23 launch with delivery in March 2010.

So far, it has been pretty smooth sailing for Eastern and Laborde. “We’ve hit every milestone with the contract,” said Winpigler. “We are doing real well with these vessels.”

“We’re excited as hell and extremely pleased with the first boat,” said Skiles.