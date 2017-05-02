Get an AB certification

The other day my friend, who drives a big spill response vessel, called me again and asked whether I knew anyone who could fill an able-bodied seaman position aboard his boat.

Work on these vessels is great for the mariner who wants to be able to go home at night and appreciates the great benefits for themselves or their family. However, there are a few drawbacks, which can lead to higher turnover, especially in the lower ranking crew positions.

So, what are the drawbacks? Well, these boats rarely go out. Now at first some of us might think, “Awesome, I get nights off! More time with my friends, family, pets, hobbies, etc.” But when it comes time to get your license or certification upgraded, you find yourself short on sea time. This is unappealing for those reaching for the top, but these are important positions in the maritime industry.

These boats provide many jobs — jobs that support families, and people that stay in port help their communities grow economically and socially. But mariners that want to climb up that hawsepipe find themselves short on big boat sea time, even if they are working daily aboard a big spill response vessel.

Fortunately, renewals are no longer a problem. As per the April memo posted by the NMC, three documented and endorsed years of “closely related service” is enough to renew. Some of the happiest mariners I know are professional ABs with no desire to advance. I’m headed in that direction myself. When owners or captains screw up these days, you see what happens. I say “no thanks.”

You can accidentally kill motorists or pedestrians while driving your car, and nobody may ever know your name. But if you ground the commercial boat you’re driving for five minutes with no damage to anyone or anything, you will probably end up on the evening news. Hopefully the bad motorist gets a heftier punishment. However, my point is that there is a lot of pressure on captains these days. Don’t think you’re safe from incrimination as a mate. If the captain is incapacitated, the responsibility falls on your shoulders. These are big jobs, not to be taken lightly and jumped into just for the sake of advancement. The bigger or faster the boat, the more populated the area of operation, the more hazardous the cargo or conditions, and the more passengers your boat carries, make officer positions even more vital. These positions require experienced mariners, not just folks with the right license.

So start with an AB certification instead of a “baby captain’s license.” (It’s what I call anything 100-ton inland and below.) Stick around in that AB position for a while, there’s plenty of time to advance.

If you have a busy life ashore, consider a spill response vessel. On these boats you will learn a ton of maintenance skills to prepare for work aboard big oceangoing ships. If upgrades are still the most important thing to you, you can work full time for a spill response vessel for four and a half years, then take a few months off to get that 90 days of appropriate sea time necessary for your upgrade. Then you’ll be eligible for an upgrade and guaranteed a renewal.

Then, if you did just want to keep upgrading but continue your busy life ashore, I would be surprised if the spill response boat industry didn’t welcome you back with open, understanding arms.