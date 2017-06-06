Deckhand days in the Gulf of Mexico

Like many of the students at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La., I worked on oilfield service vessels during the holidays and summer vacations. My first boat was an ancient derelict called the Andie, renamed the Sh**house by her crews. Then I worked on a nice boat called the Mary Lynn.

After graduating I worked on mud boats, the Magcobar Mercury and the Magcobar Satellite, delivering liquid mud to offshore drilling rigs. Then, when the oilfield went bust in the early 1980s, I went on to ocean freighters and earned a Panamanian unlimited ticket. Those years in the Gulf, however, had given me an invaluable foundation for my career at sea.

There were days of unrelenting work — we had no standing watch hours like on a freighter — and occasional moments of terror, like the time another deckhand on the Magcobar Mercury, C. J. Celestin, and I nearly got killed by a half-ton shackle that came flying off a rig and smashed a bitt off the bulwark between us. And there was another time on a blustery winter day that a crane operator on a rig let the personnel basket hit some sling hooks on a railing and sent four men spinning into the ocean. Our captain managed to keep them away from the props, but two of the men were knocked unconscious, and we just barely got them onboard alive.

It’s often said that sea service, like the military, builds character in a young person. Certainly, doing hard, dangerous work under brutal conditions will reveal something about your character, and the self-assurance you can gain on an OSV — or any workboat — may stand you in good stead in later years.

Most college-student deckhands go on to other pursuits, but many doctors, lawyers and architects and other successful professionals remember fondly their deckhand days.