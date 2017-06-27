Another ferry for Fire Island from Blount Boats

There’s a new 382-passenger ferry on the 30-minute run across the Great South Bay from Bay Shore, N.Y., to Fire Island. Except for the sparkle of a new boat, however, many passengers might not notice anything different in the 85’×20’6″×7’1″ aluminum Fire Islander from any of the company’s other ferries.

That’s because the Fire Islander, which was built by Blount Boats, Warren, R.I., and delivered on Sept. 19 to Fire Island Ferries in Bay Shore, is based on the 1984 design of the Firebird for West Ferry (a sister company of Fire Island Ferries).

Two other Blount-designed and -built ferries for Fire Island Ferries followed the Firebird — the Fire Island Flyer in 2001 and the Fire Island Belle in 2009. They are joined by a pair of ferries from other builders the Fire Island Queen built at Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Somerset, Mass., in 2011 and the Voyager from Gulf Craft, Franklin, La., in 1990.

Put all the Fire Island ferries bow-in at the company’s dock, and “when you stand on the upper deck of one and look down to the last one you see every deck and every gangway lines up identically,” said Dave Anderson, general manager for Fire Island Ferries.

Operationally that makes things a lot easier for the crews. “They can go from one boat to another and all the systems are laid out the same. All the fire pumps, bilge pumps, bilge manifolds, the switching are all in the same place,” Anderson said. Besides daily operations, in an emergency situation familiarity is especially important.

But there are a couple of differences. The Fire Islander’s fire detection panel is in a different spot than it is on the Fire Island Belle and the Fire Island Queen.

Also, since the Fire Islander will be operating year round, it has Duramax keel coolers instead of raw-water cooling. “Occasionally they had issues with ice and the sea chests,” said Blount Boats’ Luther Blount III. “This is just a better winter system for them, with antifreeze and a closed circuit.” He also noted that the heat exchangers used to heat the cabins were upgraded.

Over the years, the engines have also changed. The ferries started out running Detroit Diesel 12-71s, but since these were phased out by environmental regulations, Fire Island Ferries is now using MTU Detroit Diesel Series 60 engines in its boats.

The Fire Islander has three 600-hp Series 60s in the engine room. They are hooked up to ZF 550 marine gears with 2:1 ratios that spin bronze 34″ Rolls-Royce props on 3″ shafts. With this propulsion package, the Fire Islander cruises at 19 knots at a displacement of 43.6 tons but comes in with a top speed of 24 knots.

The Fire Islander, like the other ferries in the Fire Island Ferries fleet, is very much a no-frills affair. There are Blount-built aluminum seats and fiberglass seats from Aquidneck Custom but no concession stands, bars or toilets, ADA-compliant or otherwise.

“They are pretty much just commuter buses,” Blount said.